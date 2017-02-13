Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Feb 13, 2017 in Sports

Lady Jacks advance to wrestling regionals at Mattawa

Battling until the end and using a combo of upsets, comebacks and last-second thrillers, female wrestlers from Quincy earned tickets to regionals.

Cynthia Diaz won the district title at 110 lbs., tilting a back-and-forth matchup in her favor with a last-second takedown in the third round, defeating a hometown girl from Warden, seeded No. 10 in state and defending district champ.

“This is the second time Cynthia has beaten her,” Quincy head coach William Clifton said. Diaz beat her two weeks ago.

Sahara Smith finished third at 135 lbs. Brenda Salgado finished fourth at 155 lbs.

Josselinne Gonzalez will travel as an alternate to the tournament in Mattawa. Smith came back from six points down to win 13-11 in regulation and finish third.

“She started us slow and kind of gave us all a big heart attack,” Clifton said with a chuckle. Clifton expected Smith to finish in the top four and she did.

Smith has said she needs to work on being mentally tougher; this comeback is a sign she may be getting there.

“She’s the kind of gal that’s a little nervous in the first match,” Clifton said. “Once that gets past, she seems to really turn it on.”

Salgado, a freshman, was a big surprise on the blue mat of Warden High School.

Going up against older competition, she punched her ticket to regionals despite giving up a few pounds to the juniors and seniors she faced.

“She’s hungry to prove herself,” Clifton said of Salgado.

In reality, he added, they all are hungry. Smith is a senior wanting to show she can compete with the best. Diaz is a sophomore “desperate to show everybody that as a sophomore she can do it,” Clifton said, and Salgado is the frosh who “wants to be right in there with ‘em.”

Gonzalez is an alternate to regionals, a first-year wrestler in a tough weight class, 120 lbs, Clifton said.

It doesn’t get any easier for the Lady Jacks, with some of the top wrestlers in the state in their regional brackets. Wrestlers need to win two matches to earn a ticket to state. The top four wrestlers in each bracket qualify to the Tacoma Dome, site of the Mat Classic.

Once again, Clifton credited the coaches helping him out for the team’s success.

“We got some great coaches,” he said. “Especially with Mark Kondo helping us out, that’s made a big difference.”