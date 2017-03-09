Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Mar 9, 2017 in Sports

Lady Jacks’ Alysha Donovan signs with WVC soccer team

Alysha Donovan, a forward with the Quincy High School girls’ soccer team, has signed with Wenatchee Valley College.

Donovan, a senior, scored every goal for the Lady Jacks last season, and received all-conference honors, something unusual for a player on a squad that won two games last year.

“As a player, she has quickness and a knack for the goal,” the Lady Knights’ head coach Anya Belcher wrote in an email. “She is a grinder type of player and will work to find the back of the net.”

Donovan only tried out at Wenatchee Valley. A basketball and tennis player, she chose soccer because it’s her favorite sport and she has played it the longest.

A quiet sort, Donovan said the sport of soccer helped her overcome her shyness. She started playing at 5 years old. Her love for soccer led her to play for some Ephrata teams during years Quincy didn’t have a youth soccer team. That ability to go the extra mile has stayed with her.

“She’s a quiet person but wants to do the best for her teammates and is willing to work hard,” Belcher wrote.

The game in college is more competitive, with more experienced players, Donovan said. Asked which player in Quincy’s squad has what it takes to play college ball, she mentioned former teammate Hailey McKee.

“She works very hard at practice and in games,” Donovan said.

A talented forward, Donovan said she would not mind being moved to another position, as long as she’s given a chance to play. Donovan’s mom says playing soccer in college has “always been a dream for her.”

“As a mom, I am excited to see her reach that goal,” said Kimberly Donovan, a teacher at Pioneer Elementary School.

Alysha will live in Wenatchee during her time at WVC. After WVC, she said she plans to transfer to Eastern Washington University and perhaps study to become a teacher, like both her parents. “She fits in great with our three pillars for the WVC Women’s Soccer Team,” Belcher wrote. “Moral excellence, academic excellence and athletic excellence.”

