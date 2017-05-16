Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

Lady Jacks’ day on the links doesn’t go to the dogs

The Quincy High School varsity girls’ golf team showed plenty of bite last May 3, defeating both the Othello Huskies and the Ellensburg Bulldogs.

The Lady Jacks finished in first place with a team score of 400, ahead of Ellensburg’s 454 and Othello’s 498.

For the Lady Jacks, Stacia Sarty shot an 84, Marlo Omlin shot a 101, Jadith Alcaraz shot a 102 and Chloe Ovenell shot a 113.

Anai Flores shot a 118 and Yulisa Flores shot a 128.

For the second-place Bulldogs, Kathryn Crimp shot a course-best 81, Maddie Douglas shot a 105, Madi Briggs shot a 130 and Cassey Lewis shot a 138.

For the third-place Huskies, Edith Reyes shot a 118, Taylor Taff shot a 125, Margarita Solorio shot a 126 and Janey Zapata shot a 129.

The Quincy golfers followed that performance with a second-place finish the next day against Ephrata and Toppenish. The hosting Tigers finished first with a team score of 389, with Quincy posting a team score of 448.

The Wildcats from Toppenish finished third with a team score of 544.

At Colockum Ridge, a few JV golfers also teed up for the Lady Jacks. Jennifer Silvas, Briana Melburn and Lara Madre played the course, with Madre’s score (a 98) being the only one posted on the scoreboard.

The back-to-back dates to close the regular season left QHS in fourth place in the CWAC.

The Lady Jacks compiled a 6-3 conference record, with Selah taking third place with 7-2, Ephrata taking second with 8-1 and East Valley-Yakima taking first with an unblemished 9-0 conference mark.

Next up for the Lady Jacks is the district championship in Ephrata’s home course of Lakeview in Soap Lake.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com