Posted on Feb 22, 2018

Lady Jacks freshman finishes sixth at state

Fresh from her loss by pin in the fifth-place match at the state wrestling tournament Feb. 17, Quincy freshman Jaselyn Jones walked toward her coach Mark Kondo. Short steps, head low, she approached the Hall-of-Famer and told him exactly how she felt.

“I’m really happy,” Jones told Kondo. “I’m really happy.”

Jones had reason to be. A freshman, she had just finished her first year of wrestling by earning a place among the top in her weight class. Sure, it wasn’t the finish she probably wanted and had been dreaming of since seventh grade, but it still meant she would walk from the Tacoma Dome with a medal around her neck.

The Lady Jacks’ Jones started her first sojourn into the Mat Classic with a second-period pin of Sadee Huckleberry of Castle Rock. Then, she lost to eventual fourth-place finisher Jemma Souza of Rogers-Puyallup, dropping to the consolation bracket.

“That kind of got to me a little,” Jones said. “That took a little toll on how I performed.”

Jones then defeated Hailie Holestine of Lynden 7-0, and Sophia Leer of Meridian 10-6. Another win would set Jones up for a berth in the third-place match and a rematch with Souza. Kentwood’s Ivy Kraght had other plans, defeating Jones and setting Jones for one last match, the fifth-place clash against Stanwood’s Alisha Van Scoy, which the west-sider won by pin.

Nevertheless, Jones found plenty of reason to rejoice once her tournament was over.

“Just the fact that I made it was a huge accomplishment for me,” Jones said a day after the tournament ended. “I have been dreaming of making it to state forever, so to make it not only in the top eight but in the top six is a great accomplishment for me.”

Jones called the experience of just being at the Tacoma Dome “extraordinary,” saying that when the team went in Thursday for a practice, she was blown away by how big the place was.

Jones thanked her family and coaches for their support, saying that feeling that support allowed her to feel confident during the tournament after the Souza loss.

She will move to Idaho with her family and will not wrestle for Quincy next year. She does not know if her next school has a girls wrestling program but she will find a way to wrestle, she said.

“Whatever happens, happens,” she said. “I’m going to do my best to wrestle, whatever I can do to wrestle.”

By Sebastian Moraga, sports@qvpr.com