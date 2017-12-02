Posted on Dec 2, 2017

Lady Jacks lose to Kodiaks

The Lady Jacks started their 2017 season with a tough loss against the Kodiaks, 60-40 at Woodworth Court Tuesday night.

The energy of the Jacks’ young squad mixed up with some of its inexperience and resulted in an up-and-down contest where the host team combined spurts of aggressive rebounding with some jitters and nerves.

“They have the ability to do all the right things,” said head coach Cory Medina. “They just need to do it more consistently, more often. I thought defensively we were going to do a lot better than we did. Offensively we did pretty good, hit some good shots.”

The goal is to score about 50 points a game, Medina said, “but obviously, to hold ‘em to less than 60. We gave up too much.”

Jackie Garces led the Lady Jacks with 10 points.

“I liked the way they saw she had the hot hand,” Medina said.

Against the Kodiaks, “we tried to be aggressive,” Medina noted, adding that his squad is learning the difference between being aggressive and forcing a shot.

“We will learn,” he added, noting that for some of his players, this was their first taste of varsity ball,with some players debuting in varsity after playing in the C team last year.

“I have two girls that were on C team last year that are on varsity this year, so you gotta figure the speed difference for that is huge.”

He later added, “they need to learn quick because the other teams in the league, they are all fast.”

Next up for the girls is a road game at Wahluke Thursday night and a home game against Selah on Saturday.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com