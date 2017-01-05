Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports

Lady Jacks lose to Prosser



Basketball hall-of-famer Charles Barkley once said that the hoop some nights looks huge and on some other nights “looks like one of them little Slinkies.”

To Coach Cory Medina and the Lady Jacks, Tuesday was a Slinky kind of day.

The Prosser Mustangs left town with a 60-15 victory over Quincy, during which the Mustangs took a 17-2 first quarter lead and a 21-5 lead at halftime.

“We took a whole lot more shots than we have in the past,” Medina said. “We were being aggressive, but the shots just weren’t falling. But I’m happy because we took more shots, we were aggressive and we were running the offense.”

Compared to the game against East Valley, the Lady Jacks did indeed take more shots. In the first half against the Red Devils, the Lady Jacks only hurled the ball 12 times.

“They are starting to get it, and starting to take their shots,” Medina said. “We just gotta get them to fall now.”

Prosser was a very good team, with some strong post players, Medina said. Next up is Grandview, which relies heavily on quick guards.

Despite the 45-point loss, the girls remained in high spirits, Medina said, because they know they are getting better, taking steps in the right direction.

“I just want them to do it a little bit faster,” he said with a laugh. “But I’m happy because we are moving the right way.”

The team has a couple of players under the weather for the next game, but nobody is injured, Medina said.

Tipoff against Grandview is 5:45 p.m. Thursday. All games occur on Thursday, including non-varsity, to make the junior high available for the Guerrero boys’ funeral Friday.

