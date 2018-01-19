Posted on Jan 19, 2018

Lady Jacks take step forward versus Bulldogs

The Quincy Lady Jacks basketball team played one of its best games of the season, a 62-35 home loss to Ellensburg Jan. 13.

The Lady Jacks’ 35 points were their second-highest point output of the season, bested only by their 40 points against Cascade (Leavenworth) on the first game of the season. In addition, the Lady Jacks hung tough against the Ellensburg Bulldogs for most of the first half, forcing the visitors into some tough shots that kept the game close.

“Our defense was slowing them down enough to where it was giving us more opportunities offensively,” Quincy head coach Cory Medina said.

In the second half, the Lady Jacks felt the toll of another weekend of back-to-back-games (the team lost to Prosser 79-20 Jan. 12) and allowed the visitors to widen the gap.

“They outrebounded us and started getting second and third shots,” Medina said. Ellensburg outrebounded the Lady Jacks 50-39.

Still, the team showed improvement against Ellensburg, shooting more than they did against Prosser. The team took 27 shots against Prosser and more than 50 against Ellensburg.

Despite the lopsided final score against Prosser, the team battled the Mustangs early on, staying within seven points well into the second quarter, Medina said.

“The girls are getting it,” Medina said. “They are getting better, they are getting closer to these teams. I just hope we don’t run out of time.” Medina called the Ellensburg game the Lady Jacks’ best one this year.

Against the Mustangs, Ivania Chavez led the Lady Jacks with seven points including two three-pointers. Corina Cervantes had six points.

Jacqueline Dearie had three points, Avery Vander Veen and Jackie Garces had two points each.

Hailey McKee had six assists against the Mustangs. The Lady Jacks’ top rebounder was Cervantes with three.

Against Ellensburg, Chavez led the team with eight points, followed by Cervantes with seven. Chavez had two more three-pointers for the Lady Jacks.

Bryonna Gray had six points on two three-pointers. Vander Veen and Dearie had five points each. Gray and McKee had four rebounds each, with the latter notching four assists.

Next up for the still-winless Lady Jacks is a big game against 2-11 Othello on the road Jan. 19, with tip-off at 5:45 p.m. Then, another set of back-to-back games closes out with a home game against 11-3 East Valley-Yakima Jan. 20. This will be the third of four consecutive weekends that have included a back-to-back set of games.

“My hope is that against Othello we can handle their press better,” Medina said. “Last time we had quite a bit of turnovers, (32) especially against their press. If we can handle their press better, shut down one of their scorers or slow her down a little bit, that gives us a shot.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com