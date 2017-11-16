Election 2017: Latest vote tally
Here are the totals counted as of publishing time, Nov. 16, 2017.
Quincy mayor:
Scott Lybbert: 365 votes, or 42 percent
Paul Worley: 505 votes, or 58 percent
Quincy City Council member 2:
Joel Martin: 265 votes, or 35 percent
Luke Garrison: 487 votes, or 65 percent
Proposition 1:
Maintenance and operations levy for Grant County Public Hospital District 2
Yes: 1,022; 57.84 percent
No: 745; 42.16 percent
Candidates who ran alone and votes received:
Andrew Royer, Quincy City Council seat 4: 704 votes.
David Day, Quincy City Council seat 5: 664 votes.
Katie Schooler, George City Council position 2: 21 votes.
Terry Nelson, George City Council position 3: 22 votes.
Julia Schooler, George City Council position 4: 21 votes.
Patric Connelly, Port of Quincy (Grant County Port District No. 1) commissioner position 2: 1,473 votes.
Michele Talley, Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2 commissioner position 5: 1,283 votes.
Tricia Lubach, Quincy School District director 1: 1,285 votes.
Alex Ybarra, Quincy School District director 5: 1,308 votes.
Carl Yeates, Grant County Fire District No. 3 commissioner 1: 762 votes.
Alan Williamson, for Grant County Fire District No. 3 commissioner 2: 772 votes.
Troy Davis, Crescent Bar Sewer District No. 1 commissioner 1: 66 votes.
Kevin Hepworth, for Crescent Bar Sewer District No. 1 commissioner 3: 63 votes.