Posted on Nov 16, 2017

Election 2017: Latest vote tally

Here are the totals counted as of publishing time, Nov. 16, 2017.

Quincy mayor:

Scott Lybbert: 365 votes, or 42 percent

Paul Worley: 505 votes, or 58 percent

Quincy City Council member 2:

Joel Martin: 265 votes, or 35 percent

Luke Garrison: 487 votes, or 65 percent

Proposition 1:

Maintenance and operations levy for Grant County Public Hospital District 2

Yes: 1,022; 57.84 percent

No: 745; 42.16 percent

Candidates who ran alone and votes received:

Andrew Royer, Quincy City Council seat 4: 704 votes.

David Day, Quincy City Council seat 5: 664 votes.

Katie Schooler, George City Council position 2: 21 votes.

Terry Nelson, George City Council position 3: 22 votes.

Julia Schooler, George City Council position 4: 21 votes.

Patric Connelly, Port of Quincy (Grant County Port District No. 1) commissioner position 2: 1,473 votes.

Michele Talley, Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2 commissioner position 5: 1,283 votes.

Tricia Lubach, Quincy School District director 1: 1,285 votes.

Alex Ybarra, Quincy School District director 5: 1,308 votes.

Carl Yeates, Grant County Fire District No. 3 commissioner 1: 762 votes.

Alan Williamson, for Grant County Fire District No. 3 commissioner 2: 772 votes.

Troy Davis, Crescent Bar Sewer District No. 1 commissioner 1: 66 votes.

Kevin Hepworth, for Crescent Bar Sewer District No. 1 commissioner 3: 63 votes.