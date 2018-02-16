Posted on Feb 16, 2018

Legislators to hold town hall by telephone

Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, and Rep. Matt Manweller, R-Ellensburg, and Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, will hold an hour-long telephone town hall on Monday, Feb. 19, at 6 p.m. The program is similar to a call-in radio show in which people may call and ask questions over the telephone.

To participate, residents can call (509) 404-3047 during the event. If listeners have questions during the call, they can press the star key on their telephone keypads.

For more information on the event, contact:

• Sen. Warnick at (360) 786-7624 or judy.warnick@leg.wa.gov

• Rep. Manweller at (360) 786-7808 or matt.manweller@leg.wa.gov

• Rep. Dent at (360) 786-7932 or tom.dent@leg.wa.gov

The 13th Legislative District includes Kittitas and Lincoln counties, most of Grant County and part of Yakima County.

By Post-Register Staff