Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the editor: Cave B provides a great venue for prom

It is with much appreciation I write this letter to publicly thank Dr. Vincent and Carol Bryan, Cave B owners, for hosting Quincy High School prom. What a spectacular evening this is for our students! I wish every person in Quincy had a portal they could look through to watch our youth on this very special night.

Cave B is an elegant and beautiful resort, and our youth rise to its perfection. Students know that prom will be a memorable event in their life. As they enter and see the breathtaking views in this remarkable setting, it elevates their character.

Our students excitedly start preparing many weeks in advance for their grand night. They arrive respectively looking handsome and beautiful. Each with a special glow knowing they are part of something very extraordinary. This is a treasured memory that they will hold onto for the rest of their lives. They are so grateful and very appreciative!

My husband and I have taught and worked with the youth in our community for many years and in many different settings. We are overwhelmed with the generosity and graciousness of Cave B and their hosting staff for this wonderful night! Della Gonzales and Jesse Gonzales are also to be complimented for their roles.

With a heart overwhelmed leaving prom Saturday night, the lyrics of a song ran repeatedly through my mind, “Oh What a Night!”

With a very grateful heart,

Jacque Rasmussen,

QHS educator and junior class prom adviser, Quincy