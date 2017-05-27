Posted on May 27, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the editor: Club activities

As a community service organization in Quincy, the Quincy Valley Lions Club depends on Quincy residents for financial support of our various activities, which enables us to serve the community. With that in mind, I humbly submit our annual report of activities for the year so the community knows what their support enables us to achieve.

So far this year, our club of 21 members has volunteered 2,099 hours. We have members who have volunteered as firemen, working on the ambulance, working at Habitat for Humanity, knitting hats for city youth, organizing our local Farmer-Consumer Awareness parade, helping donate food through Northwest Harvest, serving on the City Council, the Heart Association, providing transportation to doctor appointments for the elderly, donating blood, volunteering at a local school, serving the local business association and chamber, participating in a canned food drive, walking in the Relay for Life and providing food for other walkers. We saw that 234 needy youth received Christmas presents; sponsored a Peace Poster contest at two schools; sponsored a free e-cycle event; and collected 589 pairs of used glasses and one hearing aid.

Our club raised $14,839.00 thru our signature harvest maze, bingo and selling flower bulbs.

We donated $8,793.00 to Leader Dogs, LCIF, CARE, Youth Action group camp, the high school senior class, scholarships, the school district enrichment program, veterans memorial wall, backpacks for school and invested for schools. We also purchased one pair of glasses for someone in need and will be sending one student to Camp Stix.

We have completed all the Centennial Service Challenges in Youth, Vision, Hunger and Environment.

Ed Sleater, president of Quincy Valley Lions Club,

Quincy