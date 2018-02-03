Posted on Feb 3, 2018

Letter to the editor: On columns by Elfers and Zavala

I haven’t written a letter to the editor since 1984. However, I feel compelled to comment on a couple of recent columns that were printed.

First: Rich Elfers’ “‘Dark Money’ and the rise of the radical right.” This was an interesting and thought provoking read. I can’t wait for his follow-up installment which surely will be titled “Dark Money and the rise of the radical left.” That should contain an in-depth report of the hundreds of millions of dollars that George Soros and his ilk have spent and donated to organizations to further their aims of gaining control of governments worldwide through the elections process and promoting a cultural war to pit Americans against Americans. I assume that is forthcoming.

Second: Sandy Zavala’s “The country under the Trump presidency.” Another interesting and thought provoking read. I sympathize with her that she has spent the past year apparently in a rabbit hole or somewhere while the “forgotten man’s real American values” have been so horribly championed by President Trump. She did concede that President Trump supported the Obama-era “red line” policy denouncing chemical warfare against innocent Syrian citizens … in fact, he supported it by sending a few rockets in to eliminate the facility that had a role in bombing the Syrians. That seemed to get more results than just telling them to “Stop That.” She did say that defeat of the ISIS physical caliphate stronghold was a victory two years in the making (I believe it ramped up after the forces “rules of engagement” were changed under President Trump). Unfortunately, when Trump gets results by calling a “spade a spade” it is called bullying (making NATO nations pony up their fair share for instance). With the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and several appeals court judges, a lot of Americans believe our beloved country is finally seeing some light instead of sending us back into the Dark Ages.

With the tax reform passed, the stock market doing well, employment for everyone who wants a job getting better and better, wage increases picking up, let’s hope everyone can share in prosperity. Let the subversiveness be brought to light and dealt with at FBI, DOJ and anywhere else it rears its ugly head. The American people have a right to know the truth.

Kathie King,

Quincy