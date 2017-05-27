Posted on May 27, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the editor: For the courts to decide

In response to a columnist a couple weeks ago, I feel compelled to write that there are always two sides to every story. Abuse is abuse. It should never be tolerated in any form; verbal, sexual, physical or any type. While there may be some foundation to an accusation, it is always best left for the courts to decide. However, a verdict is reached very quickly by the courts of “public opinion.” In a case of a white police officer shooting a black civilian it is often immediately thought to be discrimination. Every officer that has dedicated their life to protecting others is now under scrutiny; it might have been self-defense, but we judge based on the few facts we are given.

This recent allegation does not mean all of agriculture is corrupt. Some of the articles published have been misleading. If you take facts and add your opinions, when does it become slander? And is slander not a form of verbal abuse? Having some facts then combining them with lack of knowledge on the subject, is not responsible journalism. We are a small community that supports one another. Agriculture often gets a black eye because of the ignorance of others.

Through production, processing, transportation and sales, agriculture adds over 160,000 jobs to Washington’s economy. It’s not unreasonable to think that there could be some inappropriate behavior in a work environment with those numbers. It does not mean that this is a widespread occurrence in ag, that our industry chooses to turn a blind eye. It also does not mean when an offense occurs that everyone in management is aware.

There are resources available for both sides of this issue. Unfortunately, those quoted seem so concerned yet none can take time to list them. If abuse of any kind is taking place, professional help is available and needs to be accessible. Just as there is a need for resources to train and educate supervisors. Change happens when we work together. It would be more productive to offer help to both sides than appoint yourself judge and jury then justify it by calling it journalism. For the next scandalous story, stop and think how you might help before writing something that is hurtful. Let’s live by the phrase, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”

Ann Van Dyke,

Quincy