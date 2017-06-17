Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the editor: A cow’s tale

Some vacationing “liberal” college students driving through a farming community noticed a cow with two calves. As they slowed down in their Lamborghini, one commented, “There are calves starving in other countries, this cow has two extra spigots that could help save those foreign calves! The owner of these calves, no doubt, is a selfish racist!”

If they’d stopped and talked to the farmer, they’d have found out that, though the cow had four spig-ots, there wasn’t always an endless supply of milk behind them. They’d have also learned that when the cow did have a surplus, and when her calves were weaned, the farmer gave some of the milk to a local food bank and sold some to a milk plant, then donated all the money from the milk sales to help people in need in foreign countries through programs like Operation Blessing and Hand of Hope.

Additionally, the farmer had been paying $86 a month for several years to “Compassion,” to pay for food, clothing and schooling for two

children in two different foreign countries, helping them have a

better life there without being

uprooted from their homeland and customs, some of which are totally incompatible with ours.

Well, ignoring the option of talking to the farmer, the arrogant, spoiled-rotten, university brain-washed students went straight to the governor’s office to expose what they perceived as the atrocities and selfishness of the farmer. The governor heard them out and told the young men he was proud of them for exposing the selfish sodbuster. He awarded them with scholarships and a promise of a job at the Capitol when they finished their schooling and assured them he would teach this farmer a lesson.

Shortly after this, when the farmer went out to check on his cow and calves one morning, he saw two strange calves in the corral – with ear tags sporting something written in a foreign language. The foreign calves butted and stomped on his own cow’s calves until they were unconscious, then turned and nursed the frantic cow like ravenous wolves, while the cow, looking wild-eyed, bobbed her head, kicked at the foreign calves and bellowed out in agony, eventually collapsing.

As it turned out, ignored by the media – this planned chaos was happening everywhere – with no ad-vance warning, as people everywhere were taken by surprise. We were now identical to the uncivilized countries they’d come from – permanently.

Dwight Needens,

Quincy