Letter to the editor: Dealing with stray cats

OK, I confess. I am one of those “compassionate, well-meaning citizens” the police chief referred to in his Sept. 14 Post-Register column. I admit that I am guilty of feeding a stray cat. I fed him until I caught him, then we took a ride to the vet. He had an appointment to be neutered. A voucher I received from the local nonprofit group Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter paid for most of the cost of fixing him.

Today, I am still feeding him. He still lives in my neighborhood, but now he uses a litter box so he is not making a mess in the neighbors’ yards. And he is no longer in hot pursuit of fatherhood. I no longer have to watch a starving cat get thinner and thinner. A quick operation seems like a much more humane solution than a slow death from starvation. Sterilizing stray cats is not the quickest way to solve the problem, but it is a compassionate solution, and if every pet owner would also make sure their pets are sterilized, we just might have a solution that works.

Penny Wininger,

Quincy