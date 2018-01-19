Posted on Jan 19, 2018

Letter to the editor: The design of our government system

After reading a recent opinion article I resolved to write a reply. From my perspective there had to be a response to the view of the writer. In this forum, I cannot respond to all the views expressed in the opinion article, however, here is my brief reply.

We have a government that is founded on the principle that all men (people) are created equal with inalienable rights, and our system is designed to uphold these natural rights endowed to us by our Creator. To say that to follow this pattern to nominate and confirm constitutional originalists upsets some “balance” in our judicial system and will somehow “plunge” our country back into the “Dark Ages” is great error.

Not to uphold the constitutional rule of law will lead to anarchy. The leftists’ agenda of class warfare is an insidious example, as it strives to pit one group against another. We see this example throughout our land. There are racists in our country, however, we “the people” of the United States as a whole are not racists. Our Constitution has led our country out of the “Dark Ages.”

I would emphatically agree that our country faces a great crisis. The source of this crisis is from the subversive leftist agenda. The aim is to overturn a duly elected president of the United States. I would remind the reader that President Trump was once aligned with the Democratic Party; he supported its agenda and was a contributor to the party. It seemed like everyone loved him then.

Speaking of dark stains in our land, even before the inauguration a gang of Trump-hating youths kidnapped and tortured a disabled young white man in Chicago and broadcast it live on Facebook, shouting unprintable obscenities while committing this crime. Also, a man named Mitchell Mormon Jr. was shot to death on Nov. 12, 2016, in Atlanta after expressing support for Trump. Of course, the mainstream media did not publish this incident. It did not support their agenda.

This is my simple reply to the opinion piece in the Quincy Valley Post-Register.

Mitch Simon,

Quincy