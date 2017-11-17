Posted on Nov 17, 2017

Letter to the editor: Fake news isn’t new

Recently a local party told me she has good insurance – as long as she doesn’t get sick. Although the actual cost for her occasional medical services are less than her current $450 monthly premium, her non-serious issues and prescriptions are well-covered. If something serious arises? She has a $6,000 deductible before insurance kicks in … for a few more weeks that is! In 2018, the “Affordable Care Act’s” progression will raise her premiums by $150 (to $600 a month), and her deductible will go up to $6,500 (a $500 increase). Working as planned (for those who “found out what was in it”), the Affordable Care Act is designed to eventually put everyone on the same level. Those who can’t afford a premium are covered by those who can, whose premiums and deductibles will continually rise to the point that they will eventually join those who are destitute. Those in Congress will remain unaffected, having exempted themselves from “The Affordable Care Act” and will continue to receive their automatic pay raises since, thanks to a 1989 law, members of Congress are subject to automatic annual pay increases. Thus they can avoid taking awkward floor votes to raise their own pay. Is there any doubt “the swamp needs to be drained?”

Long-hidden facts on the Kennedy assassination, now available but untouched (or downplayed at best) by the mainstream media (part of the team to keep America under what they knew was an “official lie” for decades, while for several years now, Alex Jones of Infowars, God bless him, has reported verifiable facts). Despite the cover up, for anyone who wanted to know the truth, there were enough interviews and reports available from people who were on site at the assassination, the hospital, or the morgue, who knew with certainty the Warren report was a farce (paid for by trusting Americans). But instead of “bottom line truth” taxpayers paid for and deserved, we were given “fake news” – over 50 years ago! Files released reveal the president was shot from behind, and simultaneously shot through the throat, from the front. Why did the Warren report cover up the truth? Look into reports the media are ignoring from then, and now on Las Vegas! Look up the many reports on how Harry Truman regretted creating the CIA – an agency that now answers to no one and can do, and cover up, anything.

Dwight Needens,

Quincy