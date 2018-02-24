Posted on Feb 24, 2018

Letter to the editor: It’s good to see a variety of opinions

It’s good to see a variety of opinions

I write to thank the management of the Quincy Valley Post-Register for ensuring that this newspaper serves as a mouthpiece for a wide variety of editorial opinion as represented in the columnists and local letter writers appearing in its pages.

What a healthy thing it is for the residents of this community and area to be exposed to different social, political and religious points of view. Thank you for defending and upholding this democracy-rooted editorial tradition.

Ron Moen,

Quincy