Letter to the editor: Habitat for Humanity appreciates volunteers

Posted on Mar 2, 2018

Habitat for Humanity appreciates volunteers

Upper Columbia Basin Habitat for Humanity (UCBHH) Thrift Store and Item Annex is proud to honor several local people that have dedicated their personal time to volunteerism in the store. These ladies and gentlemen are the backbone of the UCBHH. Without their donation of time and effort, the community would not have the successful store that UCBHH provides.

UCBHH Thrift Store opened its doors in 1998 as a nonprofit entity. Gently used items are sold at discount prices. The revenue from the sale of items is divided into funding for house builds, tithing and overhead. All donations and proceeds from the store are returned to the communities of Quincy, George, Ephrata, Soap Lake and Wilson Creek.

The UCBHH board of directors, most of the building laborers, and the majority of the store staff are volunteers. Every one of the people involved are greatly appreciated. Without the dedication of these people the UCBHH would cease to exist.

New volunteers are always welcome at UCBHH Thrift Store. We allow you to set your own hours, train at the tasks that you enjoy, and help you to meet the community. Please visit the store and ask for a volunteer application to start today.

We would like to thank Washington Trust Bank, Washington Federal Bank, and Microsoft for their support in volunteer hours.

One person has donated over 900 hours to the store in the past year: Joyce Cook.

Volunteers donating 500-800 hours of service to the store per year are: Claudia Chisolm, Pat Husband, Cathy Lankhaar, Molly Ross, Janet Longbehn, Gail Huntley, Pam Toevs, Ann Wolfe, Skip McCance, Pam Anderson, Kylene Kulm, Julie Putnam, Judy Bryant, Carol Smith, Mary Wolverton and Sylvia Wurl.

Volunteers donating 100-500 hours of service to the store per year are: Leslie Shepard, Gail Omlin, Kris Miller, Ron Moen, Joan Schuler, Carolyn Blaine, Madeline Hemmen, Gonzalo Trejo, Jackie Ovenell, Susan Yaw, Bernice Buys, Jack Toevs, JT Trosper, Patience Harris, Kathy Kniep, Sue McCance, Roe Olson, Linda Massey, Cheri Clark, Marty Young, Tressa Kleyn, Janice Van Diest, Teresa Cain, Bob Buys, Dilva Campos and Rachel Shepard.

Kathleen Maine, assistant manager, Upper Columbia Basin Habitat for Humanity,

Quincy