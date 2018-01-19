Posted on Jan 19, 2018

Letter to the editor: Hospital levy well worth your ‘Yes’ vote

Feb. 13, 2018, is a red-letter day for all residents of the Grant County Hospital District No. 2. It is the day we will vote for the “Levy for Operations and Maintenance of the Quincy Hospital.” I suggest there should be no question in our minds in marking our ballot “Yes.”

We in Quincy are fortunate to have a hospital. My family and I have, over our 44 years living in this valley, used the hospital numerous times for broken body parts and preventative care. Friends likewise have convalesced or been treated, then released for minor injuries. On occasion, more serious medical issues have had diagnostic and stabilizing care by our local hospital staff and then were transported by ambulance or helicopter to a larger facility in Wenatchee, Tri-Cities, Seattle, or Spokane. Yes, our Quincy hospital facility with its competent personnel has saved many lives and ensured the stabilized recovery of many, many more.

Like most rural hospitals, however, ours has had its share of hurdles to overcome. Administrators, staff, and boards have worked to overcome financial losses, recruitment issues, community apathy, and debt resolution. Now our present hospital administration and board, have combined forces with the Quincy Port District and key community leaders to formulate plans to continue the hospital operation and its long-term viability. Key to the success of these plans is passage of the assessment levy proposed on the Feb. 13 ballot. It will cost us approximately 21.79 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. This will provide $875,000 to the hospital in 2019, offsetting the challenges related to increasing care costs coupled with low rates of reimbursement.

Consider that: (1) in 2003, the operations and maintenance levy assessed value was $1.79 per $1,000; (2) in November of 2017, the levy which failed by 34 yes votes, was 25 cents per $1,000; (3) a substantial portion of the current $875,000 will be paid by the Quincy server farm industry.

With our local health care needs in the balance, can we afford not to have a hospital here in Quincy? I say we need the Quincy hospital to continue its operation. I say we need to be involved in the long-term planning for the Quincy hospital. I say we need to vote yes for the hospital levy on Feb. 13, 2018.

Lynn A. Child, a local retired farmer and interested community supporter,

Quincy