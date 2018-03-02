Posted on Mar 2, 2018

Letter to the editor: Local group helps control pet population

Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter, a Quincy non-profit organization, would like to thank the people of Quincy for supporting our mission. We are working diligently to improve the lives of pets in our area. Last year, your generosity enabled us to provide financial assistance to 35 cat owners and 11 dog owners when they had their pets spayed or neutered.

Statistics show that about 6 ½ million animals end up in shelters every year. Many of them never find homes and are destroyed. The most effective and humane way to solve the problem of too many unwanted animals is to have your pets spayed or neutered.

In March, Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter is again offering a $100 voucher to dog owners and a $50 voucher to cat owners to help them pay for the cost of having their pets fixed. All you have to do is call and ask for a voucher. No financial questions are asked, and there are no strings attached. The vouchers are the Friends’ way of encouraging responsible pet ownership. Veterinarians in Quincy and Ephrata have worked with Friends for three years and are familiar with our program.

To receive your voucher, please call Penny at 509-237-1941 or Mary at 509-787-1099. We will answer any questions you have and mail you a voucher. It’s that simple, and it works to decrease the number of unwanted kittens and puppies.

Not every home needs a pet, but every pet needs a home. Help Friends make sure that every pet is wanted and lives in a caring, responsible home. Thank you.

Penny Wininger, board member of Friends of Quincy Animal Shelter,

Quincy