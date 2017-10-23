Posted on Oct 23, 2017

Letter to the editor: Lybbert helps others

I have known Scott Lybbert for most of my life, dating back to when we were growing up as kids in Deer Park, Wash. Even from an early age, I was able to see that Scott had, and still has, a great drive to accomplish much in this life.

The key being that he will let nothing get in his way of becoming the best at whatever he puts his mind to. A couple of examples of this is when I would watch him play the drums at the events at our school. He was at the top of his game.

Later in life, he excelled at racing Mini Indys. Wanting to put the time in to be a winner at every race. Excelling at work by coming up with better ways to improve performance and safety. It’s a pattern you can easily see in his life. But of course the most important thing in his life is his family and his friends.

Our families have spent a lot of time together through the years. I have gotten to know just what kind of a person he is. He is honest and fair. I’ve always know him to be a good listener. He values the views of others and wants to learn from them as much as he wants to share his knowledge with others. He has a great sense of dedication and service. He loves to serve others.

Probably one of the most impressive things about Scott, and I still marvel at this today, is his work ethic. I have seen him stay up until 2 or 3 a.m. in the morning working on something that needs to get done, whether it’s for his job or for the city or just to finish a project that he said he would do to help a friend. It’s amazing, but that’s just Scott. It’s important to him that he keep his word.

That he finishes what he starts. I have poked fun at him several times over the years about staying up so late. How can you go with just a few hours sleep? In Scott’s case, sleep literally takes a back seat to helping others. Friends like that are hard to find. He has always been there for me and my family. I am proud to count him as my friend.

David Phillips,

Former Quincy resident, now residing in East Wenatchee