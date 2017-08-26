Posted on Aug 26, 2017

Letter to the editor: Lybbert for mayor

Knowing Scott Lybbert since I was a kid on the farm, he has devoted himself to Quincy with new ideas. Currently, working with Scott at Lamb Weston, his continued passion for improving our continuous improvement programs in maintenance and production has spread throughout all of Lamb Weston.

His experience with being on the city council and involvement with the community over the years makes Scott the right man for the job. Passion, experience and dedication!

Rey Esparza,

Quincy