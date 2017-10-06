Posted on Oct 6, 2017

Letter to the editor: Lybbert for mayor

Scott Lybbert is a leader that listens intently to the voice of the people. His interests lie in forging an improved Quincy community. I have witnessed this firsthand as the City of Quincy and Grant County Fire District 3 negotiated the current contract for fire and EMS services to the city. Scott continued to listen when others resigned to quit listening. On a personal level, Scott is the epitome of an ideal neighbor. He is always courteous and genuinely cares about the people around him.

Having Scott Lybbert as mayor of Quincy would be a huge step toward improving the quality of life within our city.

Michele Talley,

Quincy