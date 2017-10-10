Posted on Oct 10, 2017

Letter to the editor: Lybbert for mayor

From the little amount of time that I have known Scott, I have felt a very welcoming and kindhearted personality that has impressed me. Scott has always been very polite and respectful to me and those around me. I have witnessed Scott’s involvement within our community, always offering a helping hand to everyone. It seems to me that Scott wants to improve Quincy for all its residents by having the desire to be engaged with them. Scott is always looking for improvement and listens to ideas that others present to him. I really believe that Scott wants to see positive change and improvements for all of the people in our community.

Henry Hernandez,

Quincy