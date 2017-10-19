Posted on Oct 19, 2017

Letter to the editor: Lybbert stood out on City Council

As a former journalist, I have covered many governmental agencies and their governing boards or councils. Sitting there in county and city council meetings, I was a witness to how cities and counties operate and to the people who serve as their leaders.

When I covered the Quincy City Council, Scott Lybbert stood out among the council members. I especially appreciated that Mr. Lybbert was well-versed in all aspects of city business and was not afraid to ask questions. In fact, some meetings he was the only councilman asking questions or offering his opinion. Mr. Lybbert addressed any issue that came before the council with a professional, level-headed approach, which is especially important when dealing with the many different city employees, community groups and individual citizens in a community. I am confident that Mr. Lybbert addressed each decision he made by first asking himself what was best for the Quincy community.

As a local volunteer, Mr. Lybbert also has made a lasting impact on the city through countless community efforts. He has been Quincy’s go-to man, always eager to step up and, more importantly, to build up the community. I suspect much of Quincy is learning just recently how big a role Mr. Lybbert has played in so many community efforts.

I was very excited for Quincy when I learned Mr. Lybbert was interested in serving as your next mayor. Whether judging him on his former council experience or his community volunteerism, he would make the better candidate. Quincy is lucky to have a candidate who has such a passion for the Quincy Valley and has the proven leadership skills to be a successful mayor to everyone in Quincy.

Jill FitzSimmons,

East Wenatchee