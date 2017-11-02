Posted on Nov 2, 2017

Letter to the editor: Lybbert will be great as mayor

Lybbert will be great as mayor

I have known Scott Lybbert for most of my life. I have worked side by side with him both professionally and also in opportunities to serve our community and our friends and neighbors.

He is a man who always does his best to do the right thing and puts all he has into projects that improve his community and the lives of those who live in Quincy. He is amazingly tireless and dedicated in this pursuit, and I know we would bring that same energy with him to the office of mayor.

Voters in Quincy have a choice this election, and that is a good thing. While I don’t know who will become the next mayor — that will be up to the voters in Quincy. I do know one thing. No matter who ends up with the most votes, I know Scott will continue to work on behalf of his beloved Quincy either as the mayor or as a community volunteer.

That’s because I believe in Scott and look forward to seeing what he will do to improve Quincy in the future. I encourage you to support him.

Chuck Allen,

Ephrata, formerly of Quincy