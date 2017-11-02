Posted on Nov 2, 2017

Letter to the editor: Lybbert will work hard as mayor

Lybbert will work hard as mayor

I’ve been a born and raised resident of Quincy Valley for almost 60 years. I got out of the Army in the fall of 1983. I became a city of Quincy resident when I moved from my childhood home on the White Trail Road (Road 5), into the 6th Ave. Mobile Park (adjacent to the Quincy High School – I can see the building from my front porch) on Feb. 4, 1984.

I regard the city of Quincy’s executive branch of government election process to be a “job hiring” procedure. For me, the mayoral selection is “business,” not personal, but with a community heartfelt mindset. Whenever I vote, I objectively choose the person who is in my viewpoint the best qualified, regardless of the political party, who or what they are, etc. Apparently, I have known the Worley family since I was about four years old, when they moved to Quincy. As for Mr. Lybbert, I don’t even think I’ve ever talked with him. However, at a “distance,” by means of the newspaper and such, I have observed both candidates’ city council work performance over the years. Recently, I have also been paying close attention to how they have developed and implemented their campaigns, which is in my viewpoint an indicator as how hard and efficiently they will work for all of us.

It would have been nice if the recent town hall meeting was put up on youtube.com, like the interviews for the 2015 council race, which can be found if one searches for “Scott Lybbert : For the Record” – Part One and Part Two. In my viewpoint, Mr. Lybbert has demonstrated and proven his leadership qualities and traits, in both his council work performance and this “job hiring” process. He sets the example as a leader. I voted for Mr. Lybbert in 2015 and will do it again for the second time in 2017. Speaking for myself, I believe he will work hard for my next-door neighbors and me.

Thank you.

Gayle E. Sorlien,

Quincy