Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the editor: Memorial Day

Once again the Quincy Valley shines. The 2017 Memorial Day service was outstanding, with over 120 observing the services. Surely appreciated the remembrance of Col. Herb Petrak. Thank you all!

This reminded me of our own Recognition Wall, so I thought it’s again time to remind all in the Quincy Valley of the need for registration for the Quincy Valley Veterans Recognition Wall.

It’s for all who served and have ties to the Quincy Valley.

The applications can be acquired at the Chamber of Commerce or Quincy Valley Post-Register for those who need them.

After completion return them to the Chamber office.

Please start now, as they will be collected right after the Fourth of July to be checked, reviewed and sent for engraving.

They will be placed and dedicated at the Recognition Wall during the morning of FCAD on Sept. 9. That is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Memorial Park.

If you want to see how those there now look like, please visit the Recognition Wall anytime. It is under the three flag poles between the two stoplights on Hwy. 28.

Phil Anderson, co-chairman, Quincy Valley Veterans Recognition Wall Committee,

Quincy