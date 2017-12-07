Pages Menu
Facebook

Community news for the Quincy, Washington, area since 1949

Categories Menu

Posted on Dec 7, 2017

Letter to the editor: Missing Quincy while getting treatment

Missing Quincy while getting treatment
I want to let everyone in Quincy know how much I miss all of you and how much I appreciate the encouragement and prayers. I am so sorry I missed the downtown Christmas event – I was thinking of calling over and seeing if anyone needed me to get the music organized!
I can receive mail a while longer at the hospital where I am being treated. The address is:
Attention: Patient Sunshine Didra
University of Washington Medical Center
1959 NE Pacific St.
Seattle, WA, 98195

Sunshine Didra, with the assistance of sister Joyce Edie,
Quincy

Share This Story!Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on LinkedInPrint this pagePin on PinterestShare on Tumblr