Letter to the editor: Missing Quincy while getting treatment
I want to let everyone in Quincy know how much I miss all of you and how much I appreciate the encouragement and prayers. I am so sorry I missed the downtown Christmas event – I was thinking of calling over and seeing if anyone needed me to get the music organized!
I can receive mail a while longer at the hospital where I am being treated. The address is:
Attention: Patient Sunshine Didra
University of Washington Medical Center
1959 NE Pacific St.
Seattle, WA, 98195
Sunshine Didra, with the assistance of sister Joyce Edie,
