Posted on Dec 7, 2017

Letter to the editor: Missing Quincy while getting treatment

Missing Quincy while getting treatment

I want to let everyone in Quincy know how much I miss all of you and how much I appreciate the encouragement and prayers. I am so sorry I missed the downtown Christmas event – I was thinking of calling over and seeing if anyone needed me to get the music organized!

I can receive mail a while longer at the hospital where I am being treated. The address is:

Attention: Patient Sunshine Didra

University of Washington Medical Center

1959 NE Pacific St.

Seattle, WA, 98195

Sunshine Didra, with the assistance of sister Joyce Edie,

Quincy