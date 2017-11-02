Posted on Nov 2, 2017

Letter to the editor: Please support Proposition 1

Quincy community members:

I am writing this letter to better inform and reinforce the need for Quincy Valley Medical Center’s Proposition 1. This proposition’s purpose is to fund the operations for QVMC for one year as the medical center undergoes a transition period in becoming aligned in a partnership that will ensure the sustainment and longevity of QVMC for the future.

It takes time to merge into a partnership, and while the board of directors and QVMC are working diligently to make a partnership happen, it is necessary to continue operations as a hospital to provide the best medical care possible to the Quincy community in the meantime.

As outlined in Glenda Bishop’s (CEO of QVMC) article in the Post-Register last week, this Proposition is only asking for an average of $50 per homeowner for this levy in the year of 2018. For myself as a homeowner and Quincy citizen, $50 is worth having the emergency services available to me, my family, and those I care about in the coming year. Not only this, but that $50 also ensures the hospital’s ability to transform into a sustainable entity with more services available for myself and my community in the future.

This levy is a short-term bridge to allow long-term improvements and health care opportunities for this community. While QVMC is working to partnership with external entities to keep services available and expand healthcare-related opportunities for us, I am willing to partnership with QVMC by voting yes for Proposition 1.

Michele Talley (hospital commissioner),

Quincy