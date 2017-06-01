Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the editor: Propaganda

The title of a story by Steve Holland in the May 25 issue of the Wenatchee World reads, “On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will it last?” Why do all mainstream media stories have to have something negative on any and every story on President Trump? The answer’s easier than you’d think if you do some research and “follow the trail” on who the writer works for, the size and scope of the company, and the evidence of core beliefs of those at the top who have an endless supply of money and influence. Suddenly it dawns on you that the answer’s clearer than the water in a glacier lake or a Caribbean inlet. To maintain control of the masses you must control their money, promote what you want them to hear, read and watch, think and believe, while upholding an illusion that they’re actually in control of their own lives. If anyone dares to even attempt to expose the whole “control system” – and want to actually return control to the people, they’ll be relentlessly attacked and made out to be a devil and an enemy of the people. The awesome thing is, more and more people are waking up and becoming aware that some of those they’re paying to do things in and for their counties and states, are instead spending all of their time trying to bring Trump down, and working against him – while Trump is working round the clock for Americans – as they should also be doing. For example, any person in government – first and foremost – should be dedicated to sound reasoning and fiscal responsibility. That being a given, shouldn’t those who’ve been in office for years be diligently and constantly working on – and speaking out about reducing programs, costs and staff, and supporting the president for tackling this thankless but necessary responsibility that they’ve shirked? Instead they go on the air, have a tantrum and do everything they can to make the president look like the bad guy when it’s because of their years of fiscal irresponsibility that he’s having to address this crisis! Back to “following the trail.” Steve Holland works for Reuters. Looking up Reuters on Wikipedia, it references Thompson Reuters, which references The Thomson Reuters Business Classification (TRBC) – an industry classification of global companies. Trump’s motto is “America First,” while the “global press” propaganda wants to control the whole world.

Dwight Needens,

Quincy