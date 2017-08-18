Posted on Aug 18, 2017

Letter to the editor: The race for Quincy mayor

The city of Quincy had a primary with four candidates for mayor. All four ran a good race, but the two candidates with the most votes will be on the November ballot, Scott Lybbert and Paul Worley. Ballots will be mailed October 18-20.

Scott Lybbert is my choice for mayor of Quincy for the following reasons.

First, a mayor should have experience in city government and a vision for the future of Quincy that reflects input from the people that live here. Scott believes we need a community where people will want to work and live. Also he would be a mayor that encourages community involvement and would work with law enforcement and citizens to provide a safe community. As mayor, he would promote job growth and industry and lead Quincy into the future.

We can’t react to growth, the mayor has to have a plan and together with the city council and the community implement that plan. I worked with Scott for many years, and I know his work ethic and commitment to the community. He will do his very best for the people of Quincy. I hope he has your vote for mayor.

Maria L. Oppen,

Quincy