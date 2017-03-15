Posted on Mar 15, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the editor: A real ‘vast’ conspiracy

Remember over the past decades when Hillary Clinton would claim there was a “vast right-wing conspiracy?” Using the techniques taught by Hitler (if you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed) and Saul Alinsky, who dedicated his book “Rules for Radicals” to Lucifer, many people fell for Hillary’s lies for a long time.

This tool, recommended by Hitler, is what the mainstream media has been using over and over and over with their claims about President Trump and any of his staff having unauthorized communications with Russia, while they totally bypass the fact that Hillary Clinton sold U.S. uranium to Russia when she was secretary of state. If you take the time look into evidence of a real vast conspiracy, you’ll discover Mrs. Clinton was using Saul Alinsky’s technique of deflecting what you are doing onto your opponent. The true villains – high-level Democrats and “Rinos” (Republicans in name only) are actually all subservient underlings of the “Global Elite” – the core of “Globalism” – the ultimate conspiracy that’s been quietly, cleverly, strategically underway for generations.

To bring about globalism you have to destroy borders, language and culture. Quickest way to do that? Massive, prolonged immigration of people who are of a different language and culture and ultimately want us to assimilate to their ways, not vice-versa.

As more and more people are praying for the media brainwashed to be exposed to the truth, it’s finally happening! Like when Mika Brzezinski recently said, on the air, “It’s our job to control what people think.” Evidence of a “vast conspiracy” is something that is way, way over-reported by the mainstream media and columnists ad nauseam that in time, almost always (if not always) turns out to be false or extreme exaggeration. Then there’s your local newspapers choosing columnists that you don’t know from Adam but who are clearly of one political mindset. All part of the conspiracy.

Isn’t it interesting that Laura Jarrett, the daughter of Obama’s senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, is going to be covering the Trump DOJ on CNN? John McCain’s daughter Megan now works for Fox News. Maybe she’s there to make sure they don’t do any stories on the truth about her dad – that contrary to being a war hero, McCain was a traitor whose nickname was “Songbird.” Trump was right again. Look into it!

Dwight Needens,

Quincy