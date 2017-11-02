Letter to the editor: Rules apply to Lybbert, too

Posted on Nov 2, 2017

Rules apply to Lybbert, too

After reading Mr. Lybbert’s plan in the Oct. 26, 2017, issue of The Quincy Valley Post-Register, I again was confused about his comments. His comments pertaining to campaign signs contradicted his actions. He stated he hated the clutter of signs, yet he contributed to this clutter by placing his campaign signs wherever he pleased. I spoke with residents who did not give permission for these signs to be put on their fence or at the edge of their property. This may seem petty to some while others find it a bit brazen.

A few weeks back Mr. Lybbert placed illegal signs on trailers along SR 28 and SR281. According to his Facebook account of the incident, the WSDOT and the City of Quincy Code Enforcement Officer contacted Mr. Lybbert informing him these signs were illegal. These signs remained in place for another week before they were moved. Mr. Lybbert made the situation sound very trivial on social media. Fast forward to the Candidates Forum, guess what was parked in front of the Quincy Convention and Business Center? That’s right, an illegal sign trailer. Do the rules apply to all but Mr. Lybbert?

Is this who the citizens of Quincy want to represent them? Do you want a person with disregard for city codes? Do you want a person willing to ignore the codes and laws when it fits his own needs? Is this how Mr. Lybbert would “place his neck on the line and get the job done”? This could be a big liability for the City of Quincy. Please consider these qualities when placing your vote. Vote Paul Worley for mayor.

Jose Saldana,

Quincy