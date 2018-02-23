Posted on Feb 23, 2018

Letter to the editor: Scams target seniors

An envelope came in the mail a few weeks ago with the following statement printed on it: “Notice of legislation directing the Department of Treasury to issue a check in the amount of $581 to Social Security recipients” (the “hook statement” to grab your interest so you wouldn’t toss the letter in the recycle bin unopened). The envelope was noted as having come from “Council of Seniors.” When I did an internet search for “Council of Seniors” the title of the first link that came up was “Ripoff Report | Council of Seniors Complaint.” The second was “Top 10 Senior Financial Scams.”

Inside, of course, they want you to send them $16 and what you are requested to sign is the “SAVE Benefits Act Petition.” So I looked up “SAVE Benefits Act Petition.” Look what came up: “Elizabeth Warren for Senate | SAVE Benefits Act for Social Security.” So, what comes in the mail appearing to be one thing at first glance, may well be something completely different and in reality may be totally, and intentionally, 100 percent deceptive.

I’d urge readers to look up National Review’s Feb. 10, 2017, online report titled “Elizabeth Warren’s Secrets and Lies,” by Ronald L. Rubin, and I would ask that anyone reading this who still believes in prayer to pray that all this deception – particularly geared to rob and take advantage of seniors under the guise of fighting on their behalf, will be brought to an end and those taking part in it will be brought to justice. Scamming everyday citizens is bad enough, but scamming seniors is downright deplorable!

A week or two later following the “Council of Seniors” scam-mail, I received a very important looking envelope from “The Seniors Trust.” When I looked it up, the first link that came up was titled “The Seniors Trust – Making a difference for America’s Seniors.” The second link, below it, was titled “Ripoff Report | The Seniors Trust Complaint Review Washington.”

I found it interesting that when I clicked on the first link, the page included an interview with Bernie Sanders, supposedly taking a stand for seniors. The third link that showed up on my “Council of Seniors” search was a link to the Better Business Bureau’s site titled “Fake ‘Referendum’ Scam Targets Seniors – Better Business Bureau.” What was the title of the fourth link? Misleading Mailings Targeted to Seniors.

Dwight Needens,

Quincy