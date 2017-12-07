Letter to the editor: School district respects parents on subject of sex ed

Posted on Dec 7, 2017

School district respects parents on subject of sex ed

After reading Rita Keene’s letter to the editor this past week, I felt the need to reiterate her main point. All four of our children have been or currently are students in the Quincy School District. Since 2006 when we as parents were first presented with a sex education class at school we made the decision to opt our children out. Each and every time we have felt respected and supported by the educators of the QSD for our choice. Although no reason was needed, we simply explained it is our privilege and God-given duty to make these subjects part of our family’s life.

We have an open dialogue with our children about the issues being discussed far before they are taught at school. In doing this, we create an environment that honors our way of parenting and our beliefs. Is it perfect? Not even close, but it works for us!

I strongly encourage parents of this school district, at the very least, glance at the sex education curriculum being presented in our schools. If you feel uncomfortable with any or all of it, do not hesitate to speak up, ask a few questions, call or send an email. You will not be ignored or chastised. They want your input. In my experience the QSD employees who deal with this part of education are kind and interested in my thoughts.

Opting our children out of sex education at school has been the best decision for our family, and, as I stated above, we have been met with respect and support. Not only is this admirable on the part of the QSD but truly appreciated by my husband and myself.

Kathleen Horning,

Quincy