Posted on Sep 1, 2017

Letter to the editor: Scott Lybbert for mayor

From the farm fields to Christmas displays or leading our Northwest race car club as president and on to city council, Scott inspired me to serve and give back. He’s always been a strong voice for leadership, traveling to many statewide meetings that weren’t required.

Shane Bowman,

Quincy graduate, past mayor of Battle Ground, Wash.

Battle Ground