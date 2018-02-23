Posted on Feb 23, 2018

Letter to the editor: Secure borders

Is it racist to secure our borders? The answer to that question would depend upon whether a person adheres to law or uses race as an excuse to avoid the law. When it comes to the safety and security of U.S. citizens of all color, border security should not be compromised. We are a nation of immigrants and our founding fathers gave us laws to protect all who come to the U.S. to enjoy the American dream. Therefore we are also a nation of laws. Newcomers deserve the security of closed borders. I have friends from Egypt that came here legally to escape the horrors they had witnessed there. My Egyptian friends deserve secured borders to know they won’t face the same horrors here. I also have friends that migrated here from Mexico and entered legally to escape poverty and dangers of drug cartel. They also deserve the security of closed borders and to know the country they have come to love won’t become poverty stricken because of poor immigration management. When individuals enter our country illegally they know the second they cross our border they can be deported. When these individuals grow families under this fugitive lifestyle, it only sets the stage for pain and anguish when they are finally caught and deported, separating them from the ones they love. No one is to blame for this separation but the individuals who knowingly broke federal law and chose a life as a fugitive rather than to enter legally. The only ones who suffer this blatant disregard for law are the children they have under this fugitive lifestyle. Should individuals be given amnesty because they had children while hiding from law enforcement?

Kary Eaton,

Quincy