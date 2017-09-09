Posted on Sep 9, 2017

Letter to the editor: Senior Center support

Senior Center support

I would like to briefly respond to last week’s letter to the editor, asking for a response from us mayoral candidates. The Quincy Senior Center can respond in more extensive details, but in short, the City has annually supported the Senior Center, increasing this year’s budget to at least $45,600 (almost $8,000 more than last year, I believe, to assist with new programs). Additionally, a recent remodel was completed that had been budgeted at $100,000 per year for 3 years. Many of our seniors made Quincy what it is today and we can help give back to them through our Senior Center’s programs.

Scott Lybbert,

Quincy