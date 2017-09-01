Letter to the editor: What about seniors?
Candidates: What about seniors?
My question for both of the candidates for mayor: When will Quincy bring back Meals on Wheels?
This was a program my grandmother used to enjoy 25 years ago. One meal per day (lunch – if I recall, there were two choices) goes a long way for those over 65 and on a tight budget.
Our Senior Center could really use a monthly donation for food, too.
Since the Port and City are enjoying banner times, perhaps it’s past time to reinvest into our elderly.
Dale Schroeder,
Everett