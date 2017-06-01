Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the editor: Shared interests

There’s a difference between self-interest and enlightened self-interest.

We see self-interest in the slogans “America First,” “Make America Great Again” and “Buy American,” as well as in the push to have our country cut back its involvement in international cooperation like the Paris Climate Agreement. Unfortunately, quite a few people in the United States think our national security and well-being are found in “going it alone,” “taking care of our own,” avoiding interaction with “outsiders,” etc. It’s called “self-interest.”

We see enlightened self-interest, on the other hand, in the slogans, “We’re in this together,” “Build bridges not walls” and “An attack on one is an attack on all.” In other words, individuals and nations motivated by enlightened self-interest understand that their security and well-being are inseparable from the security and well-being of others, that their fate and the fate of their fellow human beings are bound together. Our neighbor’s problems, if we don’t attend to them, will soon be our problems, too. It’s called “enlightened self-interest.”

An African proverb says it well: “If you want to go fast, walk alone. If you want to go far, walk together.”

Ron Moen,

Quincy