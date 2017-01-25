Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 25, 2017 in Opinion

Letter to the Editor: More to the story on climate change

Dear Editor,

The division among citizens in our country would be greatly diminished if the mainstream media would stop their use of exaggeration. For example, just this morning on ABC News, reporter John Carl, speaking of a remark the president-elect posted on Twitter, chose to refer to some very valid points made as “Trump firing back.” This choice of words itself is a guaranteed way to trigger division. An unbiased way of reporting would be a statement like “Trump responded” or “Trump pointed out,” and how about giving some time to what the president-elect pointed out, which was given zero discussion time. Without equal time for both sides, and unbiased reporting, you’ll always end with “fake news.”

Since climate change is a forefront topic of the mainstream media, why aren’t we being provided “the rest of the story” on this topic? Dr. Ivar Giaever, a former professor with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the 1973 winner of the Nobel Prize in physics, abruptly announced his resignation in September 2011 from the premier physics society in disgust over its officially stated policy that “global warming is occurring.” In March of 2014, climate scientist Richard Tol, who was actually an author of a draft U.N. report on climate, said he was withdrawing from the project – to make a long story short – because the final report was exaggerated. Such psychological operations – a means of generating public acceptance and support among the naive, always end with the next step, more of your paycheck funding a disputed theory. Has anyone heard that just last week (January 2017), Dr. Judith Curry, a climatologist at Georgia Institute of Technology, submitted her resignation because she could no longer navigate the stifling political orthodoxy on climate change? A former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech, Dr. Curry expressed her growing disenchantment with universities, the academic field of climate science and scientists. Known for her scientifically astute explanations of the uncertainties in climate science, she’s been demeaned as “anti-science” by some who mimic the so called “scientific consensus” that man-made global warming is a catastrophic threat to humanity.

With a little research, you can find a lot more examples of many ethical, well-educated scientists who are no longer a part of the “official propaganda” simply because they could not support “fake (climate) news.” Stop the exaggeration. Give all sides equal press time.

Dwight Needens,

Quincy