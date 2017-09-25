Posted on Sep 25, 2017

Letter to the editor: Support for Lybbert

I have known Scott Lybbert for over six years since I moved to Quincy and began working at Lamb Weston. Scott is one of my best friends in this town. He is one of the most generous and humble man I have ever met in my life. Besides his work and personal time, I often see Scott helping out Quincy community such as: fundraisers, cooking French fries for the community, and helping community during holiday events. There were many various activities that my wife and I were invited by Scott to go and help out the community.

One of the most impressive things Scott and Janet did for my wife and I was our wedding in Quincy. I am originally from Laos. After I moved to Quincy, I don’t know many people, no friends and family in Quincy. When my wife came to the U.S. at the end of 2013, I was in the process of filing documents for her permanent residence in the U.S. Due to being far from family and we didn’t know many people, we were just going to get married at the local courthouse, but Scott and Janet sacrificed their time and money to organize something a little special for us in Quincy, something called a “wedding.” A once in a lifetime event for a couple who came from dirt and a poor country, it means so much for my wife and I knowing that there is someone like Scott and Janet who care so much for other people without asking anything in return.

At work, I define Scott as a great leader, a person who has a great talent in just about anything. Scott does not hesitate to pass on his knowledge to other people, he always thinks outside the box, he always brings new ideas and improvement to the maintenance department and also production as well. This is the man that everyone is enjoy to work with. Knowing Scott’s personality, his attitude and always thinking of others first, gives so much to the community, I call him “Quincy Man.” This is the man who will develop Quincy for the better. I strongly believe that if Scott is selected as mayor, we will see Quincy a much better place.

Aiden Mingnakhone,

Quincy