Posted on Feb 10, 2018

Letter to the editor: Support Proposition 1, the QVMC levy

Support Proposition 1, the QVMC levy

We have lived in Quincy for 17 years. During that period of time, my wife, Ann, and I have used the QVMC Emergency Room four times for various medical emergencies. If the ER had not been here, we would have had to travel 30 miles to Wenatchee to receive emergency care. We believe it is essential to all of our well-being to continue to have ER care here in Quincy.

Our community enjoys a significant amount of new business development. How much of this would have gone to other communities had QVMC not been a viable asset here? In addition, the new business development in our area has assumed a major financial portion of the tax support needed for many measures. New businesses which have come to our community are financially supporting many of the new projects which are needed in our city.

This will not be the first time that this levy has been presented to residents for their support. While it is true that our hospital desperately needs a new physical image, the main purpose of this levy will be to support the operational needs of QVMC. Over the past three years, many cost elimination measures have been put in place. In addition, the hospital has held discussions with other medical groups looking for a partner to assist us with the ongoing operations and continued delivery of treatment of our community residents.

Others have made a very strong case for the need to have QVMC remain a vital, integral part of this community. I echo their comments and recommendations and strongly ask you to vote “Yes” on this levy this week.

Don and Ann Condit,

Quincy