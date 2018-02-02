Posted on Feb 2, 2018

Letter to the editor: Support Proposition 1, the QVMC levy

We hope you had the chance to read last week’s edition of The Quincy Valley Post-Register (Jan. 25, 2018).

Through the course of several articles (and a full-page ad) you saw a snapshot of the current state and direction of our hospital.

You saw:

• The final acceptance of a financial agreement between the hospital district, Grant County commissioners and the City of Quincy, which is a huge vote of confidence in the current direction, vision and leadership of the hospital.

• The recognition of the work done by hospital staff to address the control of spending and keeping the deficit spending to less than half of what was anticipated for the 2017 calendar year.

• An insightful article with the hospital’s chief medical officer and director of the emergency department at Quincy Valley Medical Center. One item that struck us was the number of times in the course of a month the ER is utilized: from a low of 270 times/month in the winter to 350 times/month during the busier seasons. Also noted were efforts made to reduce the impact on our facility by major concerts at the Gorge.

• The full page ad added insight into several current initiatives and a personal note to the life-saving effectiveness of our QVMC Emergency Room staff (only one account from an extensive list).

Does the levy request solve all the issues accumulated over many years? No. Work continues to be done to address and reduce these issues and the leadership exists to do that.

A vote for the levy is providing continued support for an asset that our city and county need. Without a local resource to treat, stabilize and refer to more advanced treatment, the remarkable growth we’ve been privileged to witness is seriously impacted and lives will be lost. Frequently a trip to the ER is an extremely time-sensitive matter.

A vision for Quincy and its surroundings was evident in the ’50s at the inception of the hospital. We strongly encourage you vote “Yes” on Proposition 1 for QVMC and the community of Quincy.

Ron and Sue Huxtable,

Quincy