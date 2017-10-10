Posted on Oct 10, 2017

Letter to the editor: Support Scott Lybbert

In response to Dick Zimbelman’s letter last week, I wanted to add some additional information he probably wasn’t aware of. Scott has extensive council experience. And for many of those 12 years I enjoyed attending meetings with him. While serving on the council he served on various committees, including Public Utilities & Economics, Safety, Finance, Legislative and Cultural Recreation & Leisure. He was also the liaison to the Port District, and worked closely with them on city-related projects for many years. He attended city leadership meetings that included the school and fire districts, the hospital board and many others. Scott is good at collaborating with people.

Scott developed the freeway Crop Sign project, was heavily involved with the AgFARMation project, and designed and built the downtown water fountain long before he became a Rotarian. And after joining Rotary, he immersed himself in the International Student Exchange. Our family benefited greatly by hosting six international exchange students in our home.

The intricacies and legalities of developing the crop signs and AgFARMation extended to not just working with state entities, but also federal entities as neither program had ever been done before. In fact, the AgFARMation sign project received the National Farm Bureau Presidential award for promoting agriculture. Both projects were group efforts that Scott collaborated on, but he developed the radio programs to educate travelers. He developed working relationships with radio personalities beyond Quincy and even Paul Harvey, who called one early morning, endorsed his efforts.

Scott is artistic. From complicated Christmas displays to the city murals projects, he has always dedicated himself to creating something lasting and memorable to beautify the Quincy Valley. The Scott I know does everything with 150% dedication. He is passionate about whatever he sets out to do and has a heart for service.

We love our home in Quincy; my roots run deep – my mother grew up here and I was born here. We want others to see Quincy’s ‘Opportunities Unlimited’. Quincy is a place for families, for agriculture, for business.

One final note – due to my employment at the Post-Register I’ve heard there may be unfair advantages in this campaign. Other than finances, my job is to merely proof for spelling and grammar. I do not see it beforehand; I have no say in anything that is or is not published. The editor has final say.

Janet Lybbert,

Quincy