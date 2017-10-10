Posted on Oct 10, 2017

Letter to the editor: Thank you, Microsoft

Thank you, Microsoft, for your continued support to our community,

The Quincy Valley Library Foundation would like to publicly thank our local Microsoft for their generous donation and support over the last few years. Recently Microsoft donated money to be shared between the George and Quincy Public Libraries. This grant money came in just in time to help both libraries prepare for their Summer Reading Program and make some wonderful improvements to their kids area in their buildings.

The George Public Library was able to spend their money towards developing a better teen area in their library. They purchased some new teen furniture, movable shelving for teen/young adult area, wall decorations, an area rug, and other items to make the area inviting and safe for the teens/young adults to want to hang out while at the library. Left over money went towards Summer Reading Incentives, craft supplies, and games to use in the library.

The Quincy Library was able to spend their portion of the grant money towards some new toys to stay in the library and supplies for Summer Reading. A building table set with building toys like Legos and Duplo Blocks was purchased so the children can use creative building and STEM skills. Also, a wooden toy train set table and a wooden doll house and doll supplies were bought for the children to be able to pretend play. The grant money also helped provide prizes as incentives for our Summer Reading Program. In addition to the reading prizes for every 1-2 hours the kids read during the summer, the Quincy Library also had weekly raffle prizes as a reward for participating in our Summer Reading Program. Lastly, we were able to give away books to the children who attended our Early Literacy event at the end of Summer.

Again, we would like to thank you, Microsoft, for your generous support in our goal to share the love of reading and help create an inviting place for the children of our community to want to be.

Sincerely,

The George and Quincy Public Library Staff and

Pam Barrow, Quincy Valley Library Foundation President