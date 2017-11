Posted on Nov 10, 2017

Letter to the Editor: Thanks, Lions, for Harvest Maze

I would like to thank all the members of the Quincy Valley Lions Club for the Harvest Maze/Pumpkin Patch area they provided again this fall. My family and friends enjoy it very much, and we appreciate your service to the community.

Heidi Manly,

Quincy