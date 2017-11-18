Posted on Nov 18, 2017

Letter to the editor: Thanks, Quincy voters

I would like to thank all the voters in Quincy. I could not have done it without you. I would like to thank my election team: Warren Beckemeier; Rod Schwint; Fred, Paul and Melanie Lischka; David Gardener; Christy Gonzalez; Dick Zimbelman; Ricardo “Ric” Garces; Ricardo Ruesga; and Donna Osborne.

I would also like to thank all Quincy people who supported me that live outside the city limits. I especially want to thank all my Hispanic friends for putting their trust in me. Without all of you it would not have been a victory.

Once again, I truly thank everyone who supported me in this election.

Paul Worley,

Quincy